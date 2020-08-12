Venture Academy

NASHVILLE-based VENTURE MUSIC is launching VENTURE ACADEMY ONLINE with a 12-week course surrounding digital strategies in the industry. “Music Marketing Workshop: Creating a Roadmap for Online Growth” will be led by VENTURE CEO/Founder CHRIS NARDONE alongside his advertising, marketing and social media staff. It will be available internationally to artists and music industry professionals for a $700 fee.

The course will begin THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th, and will focus on providing participants with relevant ideas and strategies in the digital space via live webinars, individual projects, small group discussions and a “Final Pitch Meeting.”

“Our goal with VENTURE ACADEMY is to open up our experience and expertise to DIY self-starters who are stuck at home right now,” said NARDONE. “This is an idea our team has been working on for a while now. Once the pandemic hit, we decided to refocus and fast track the process of getting it launched." Find more information here and apply here.

« see more Net News