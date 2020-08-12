Hit Songs Deconstructed

HIT SONGS DECONSTRUCTED just released their mid-year trend report, The State of the Hot 100 Top 10, which provides an in-depth look at the compositional and industry trends for the BILLBOARD Hot 100 Top 10.

Here are some highlights from the report available as a complimentary downloadable PDF. A few include:

• Hip Hop as a primary genre was back on top, surpassing pop with 44% of songs. However, hip hop’s influence on pop songs was down compared to 2019



• Disco’s influence was up five-fold compared to 2019 thanks to notable hits such as Don’t Start Now, Rain On Me and Say So



• The use of snaps sunk to its lowest level in over five years



• Top 10 hits got to the chorus faster on average thanks to one specific genre



• There were fewer love/relationships themes and more lifestyle themes in Top 10 hit narratives

For the full 25-page PDF, go here

