Top 63

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WUUB (ESPN 106.3)/WEST PALM BEACH's 9th annual ESPN WEST PALM TOP 63 AWARDS will be a virtual affair this year, honoring the top high school football seniors in the area in an online ceremony on FRIDAY (8/14) at 7p (ET).

The one-hour event at ESPNWestPalmTop63.com and the station’s social media accounts will be hosted by KEISER UNIVERSITY's KEN LAVICKA with "THE BACHELOR" finalist TYLER CAMERON hosting a roundtable discussion. All 63 players on the list and their families, coaches, and administrators have been invited to take part in the ceremony, with the new twist that none of them will know where on the list they will rank until the actual ceremony streams.

« see more Net News