BEATPORT's and LOOPMASTERS' previous 'PRODUCER CHALLENGE' received over 4,000 track submissions and handed out over $100,000 in software subscriptions. Their new production and remix competition is underway using the music of UK Dance music artist DJ HARVEY and his 2011 full-length release, DJ HARVEY Presents Locussolus.

The Remix Competition will focus on the track "Berghain." Through BEATPORT and LOOPMASTERS' partners, they've assembled a prize package with a value of over $4,000.

DJ HARVEY stated, "I'm looking for someone who's going to have a unique, interesting take on the track and will deliver a truly alternate version. I hope a lot of people feel inspired to have a mess around with it. The original is a banger, I'm excited to hear what people do with it. We plan to release the winning remix along with new takes on other tracks off the album, so I hope it's also a way for someone to get a bit of added shine."

The winning track will be included on a forthcoming remix package from DJ HARVEY. The deadline for this competition is SEPTEMBER 2nd, 2020, at Midnight PT. Check out the prizes and learn more here.

