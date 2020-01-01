Melony Torres

ALL ACCESS has learned that former CUMULUS Hot AC WPLJ (95.5 'PLJ)/NEW YORK MD MELONY TORRES, who worked middays and nights before the station changed formats to Christian on MAY 31, 2019 (NET NEWS 5/22/19) under new owners EMF, has joined SIRIUSXM + PANDORA as Dir./Pop Programming at PANDORA. She reports to SVP/Digital Content ALEX LUKE.

TORRES told ALL ACCESS, "I started on AUGUST 3rd and am settling in at the moment while working from home ... post pandemic I’ll be working out of the NEW YORK CITY offices. I’m so excited to start this next chapter with SIRIUSXM + PANDORA! It’s no secret how passionate I am about the Pop Music format and couldn’t have picked a more perfect position."

