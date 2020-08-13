Sujit Kundu

S.K.A.M. ARTIST Founder and CEO SUJIT KUNDU will host his Annual Birthday Party but this pandemic year it will be done virtually. 2020 marks the 24th consecutive Birthday Party on AUGUST 24th, this year's party will be a 24 hour party streaming on TWITCH with 24 DJs across 5 countries and multiple continents.

The NATIONAL DAYS CALENDAR now has AUGUST 24 officially marked as NATIONAL S.K.A.M. ARTIST DAY.

Celebrity DJs powering this 24 hour non-stop party includes LIL JON, PETE WENTZ, SAMANTHA RONSON, IRIE, CHASE B, BABY YU, CROOKED, DJ FIVE, ERIC DLUX, EVER, GUSTO, JERZY, JUSTIN CREDIBLE, LEZLEE, QUIZ, RICHARD VISSION, ROSS ONE, SOUR MILK, TRAUMA, TRIPLE XL and DJs across the world including BLISS (DUBAI), FRICKTION (LONDON) , LEAD (TOKYO) and HORIZON (MELBOURNE), and more surprise DJs to join in.

Will there be appearances by other S.K.A.M. ARTIST clients and friends like TYGA, JAMIE FOXX, FRENCH MONTANA, NICK CANNON, AMBER ROSE, ASHANTI and TOO $HORT?

Limited edition tee shirts are available at skamartist.com.

