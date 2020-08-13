D-Lo And KC

Sports agent and former KHTK-A and KSFM/SACRAMENTO personality DAMIEN BARLING and "J STREET VIBES" podcast co-host KENNY CARAWAY are joining ENTERCOM Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO for noon-2p (PT) weekdays, beginning MONDAY (8/17).

"D-LO and KC" fills the slot presently occupied by two hours of ESPN RADIO's temporary afternoon programming.

« see more Net News