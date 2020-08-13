Debuts Today

NEON HUM MEDIA's latest podcast is a true crime series following the exploits of a man who posed as a priest and swindled mullions of dollars from church members throughout the MIDWEST.

"SMOKE SCREEN: FAKE PRIEST" is hosted and reported by former HEARST CBS affiliate KCCI-TV/DES MOINES reporter ALEX SCHUMAN and tells the story of "Father" RYAN SCOTT, who worked his scam for 30 years, posing as a priest with his own church while stealing congregants' money and property.

The series debuts TODAY (8/13).

