ENTERCOM/RICHMOND SVP/Programming ZAC DAVIS has joined iHEARTMEDIA as VP/Programming for the company's GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT cluster, which includes Top 40 WMKS (100.3 KISS FM), News-Talk WPTI, AC WMAG, Country WTQR (Q104.1) and Rock WVBZ (105.7 MAN UP!).

The move is a return for DAVIS to iHEARTMEDIA, for whom he served as PD at Top 40 WKSS/HARTFORD and WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN, OM for the company's MYRTLE BEACH cluster, PD at Top 40 WDCG (G105) and Rhythmic AC WKSL (93.9 KISS FM)/RALEIGH, and PD at Top 40/Rhythmic WGBT (94.5 THE BEAT)/GREENSBORO, Top 40 WBVD (KISS 95.1)/MELBOURNE, and Hot AC KOSO (B93)/MODESTO. He also previously worked at MAX MEDIA/DENVER, WWLD/TALLAHASSEE, WVYB/DAYTONA BEACH, KQKS/DENVER, KUUU/SALT LAKE CITY and WABB/MOBILE. DAVIS will report to iHEARTMEDIA GREENSBORO Pres. KELLIE HOLEMAN.

“I am thrilled to welcome ZAC to my team in GREENSBORO, and I look forward to collaborating with him to continue developing these great brands,” said HOLEMAN. “ZAC brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity across all formats, and I look forward to a long, prosperous partnership.”

“I’ve really enjoyed my four years in RICHMOND, but I’ve always considered NORTH CAROLINA my home, so I’m thrilled to head back to GREENSBORO -- I never did change my 336 number,” said DAVIS. “After getting to know KELLIE HOLEMAN, MAYNARD and BRIAN HALL, I knew this was a special team, and I’m excited to join the region. Looking forward to leading the iHEARTMEDIA GREENSBORO programming team and overseeing these amazing radio stations.

"I really want to thank ENTERCOM/VIRGINIA President BENNETT ZIER, former iHEART RVP RICK GREEN and ENTERCOM programming Chief PAT PAXTON for all they’ve taught me during my time here. We have achieved some amazing goals here and this is an amazing cluster that I was fortunate to be a part of and where our son was born. RVA & the ENTERCOM/RICHMOND staff will always hold a special place in our minds and hearts. Go HEELS!"

