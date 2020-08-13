-
Media Monitors Ranks Top Podcasts By Recall For June 15-26
August 13, 2020 at 9:50 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MEDIA MONITORS has released the latest rankings in its MEDIA MONITORS Podcast Listener survey, this one covering JUNE 15th through 26th and measured by respondent recall.
The 18+ rankings:
1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
2. THE DAILY, THE NEW YORK TIMES
3. CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK
4. CODE SWITCH, NPR
5. (tie) CALL HER DADDY, BARSTOOL SPORTS
5. (tie) THIS AMERICAN LIFE, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO
7. MY FAVORITE MURDER, EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER
8. (tie) SERIAL, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS
8. (tie) 1619, THE NEW YORK TIMES
8. (tie) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, THE DAILY WIRE
11. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, iHEARTMEDIA
12. UP FIRST, NPR
13. TED TALKS DAILY, TED
14. (tie) OFFICE LADIES, STITCHER/EARWOLF
14. (tie) POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA
16. PHIL IN THE BLANKS: DR. PHIL'S PODCAST
17. (tie) RADIOLAB, WNYC STUDIOS
17. (tie) THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS
17. (tie) UNLOCKING US WITH BRENÉ BROWN, CADENCE13
20. PARDON MY TAKE, BARSTOOL SPORTS
21. THE BREAKFAST CLUB, iHEARTRADIO
22. CORONAVIRUS DAILY/CONSIDER THIS, NPR
23. EAR BISCUITS, MYTHICAL & RAMBLE
24. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT, SPOTIFY
25. THE MISFITS PODCAST, MISFITS
Among the publishers represented in the Top 200 podcasts, iHEARTMEDIA led with 12 shows on the chart, with NPR right behind at 12, followed by WONDERY, STITCHER's EARWOLF, ESPN and SPOTIFY tied in 5th, THE NEW YORK TIMES and WNYC STUDIOS tied at 7th, and BARSTOOL SPORTS, CROOKED MEDIA, and THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS tied at 9th. Among categories on the chart, comedy led with 47 shows, followed by News and Society & Culture tied for second and True Crime in fourth place.
-