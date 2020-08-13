Podcast Chart

MEDIA MONITORS has released the latest rankings in its MEDIA MONITORS Podcast Listener survey, this one covering JUNE 15th through 26th and measured by respondent recall.

The 18+ rankings:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. THE DAILY, THE NEW YORK TIMES

3. CRIME JUNKIE, AUDIOCHUCK

4. CODE SWITCH, NPR

5. (tie) CALL HER DADDY, BARSTOOL SPORTS

5. (tie) THIS AMERICAN LIFE, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO

7. MY FAVORITE MURDER, EXACTLY RIGHT/STITCHER

8. (tie) SERIAL, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS

8. (tie) 1619, THE NEW YORK TIMES

8. (tie) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW, THE DAILY WIRE

11. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, iHEARTMEDIA

12. UP FIRST, NPR

13. TED TALKS DAILY, TED

14. (tie) OFFICE LADIES, STITCHER/EARWOLF

14. (tie) POD SAVE AMERICA, CROOKED MEDIA

16. PHIL IN THE BLANKS: DR. PHIL'S PODCAST

17. (tie) RADIOLAB, WNYC STUDIOS

17. (tie) THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS

17. (tie) UNLOCKING US WITH BRENÉ BROWN, CADENCE13

20. PARDON MY TAKE, BARSTOOL SPORTS

21. THE BREAKFAST CLUB, iHEARTRADIO

22. CORONAVIRUS DAILY/CONSIDER THIS, NPR

23. EAR BISCUITS, MYTHICAL & RAMBLE

24. LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT, SPOTIFY

25. THE MISFITS PODCAST, MISFITS

Among the publishers represented in the Top 200 podcasts, iHEARTMEDIA led with 12 shows on the chart, with NPR right behind at 12, followed by WONDERY, STITCHER's EARWOLF, ESPN and SPOTIFY tied in 5th, THE NEW YORK TIMES and WNYC STUDIOS tied at 7th, and BARSTOOL SPORTS, CROOKED MEDIA, and THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL PRODUCTIONS tied at 9th. Among categories on the chart, comedy led with 47 shows, followed by News and Society & Culture tied for second and True Crime in fourth place.

