CARL GARDNER will retire as BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Market Mgr./SVP for the SAN FRANCISCO market at the end of AUGUST. GARDNER, a former NAB Radio Board Chairman, joined BONNEVILLE in SEATTLE in 2008 after 17 years with JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS; he took over the SAN FRANCISCO cluster -- Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW), AC KOIT, Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX), and R&B KBLX -- in 2017. A successor will be named later this month.

“CARL has been a tremendous asset to BONNEVILLE,” said Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “We will miss his leadership, deep experience and friendship.”

