Kayleigh Kriss Is Now A Free Agent

28-year ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1)/CANTON, OH midday host (and former MD) KAYLEIGH KRISS has left the building in a COVID-19 related downsizing move.

KRISS had been furloughed in APRIL, and earlier this month was relieved of her duties. She began her tenure at the station in the promotion department in 1992, hitting the airwaves five years later.

In a statement ALPHA MEDIA/CANTON GM LARRY GAWTHROP said, “While the effects of COVID-19 created some tough decisions for us, one thing is for certain: KAYLEIGH KRISS will forever be part of the legacy of WHBC-F. For 28 years she endured multiple owners, managers and musical directions, and played just about every song ever recorded. KAYLEIGH is a true professional and I have no doubt her career will continue to be a success no matter which side of the mic she’s on.”

Her departure was first reported by CANTONREP.com, read the article here

