You are a registered voter, right? One of your most important rights is the ability to vote on NOVEMBER 3rd, but you must Register To Vote ... Join us, now! ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES along ALLACCESS.COM are teaming up for an industry-supported YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YOUGOTTA-DOT-VOTE) non-partisan initiative to help register AMERICA to participate in the NOVEMBER 3rd. Here is why this effort is so important:

We can't do it without your help! You and your station(s) can play an important role in one of the most AMERICAN, and essential, things we can do ... vote. It’s not only a right, but an obligation of citizenship.

In just 81 days from now AMERICA will elect, or re-elect a President, one-third of our senators, and all of our Congressional representatives. The Presidential race is critical: four years ago the popular vote and the Electoral vote didn’t match, and that outcome helped further divide the country. A strong voter turnout with a more decisive result – for either candidate – on NOVEMBER 3rd would be a step toward more confidence in our government.

•As of TODAY, AUGUST 14th, we are only 81 days away from the NOVEMBER 3rd election

•It’s important that everyone’s voice be heard. Every vote counts

•Increased turnout can increase the likelihood that the winner of this year’s election will win both the popular and Electoral vote – and thus increase AMERICANS’ confidence in the results

•Twenty million Americans have reached voting age since the last Presidential election. Many of them aren’t registered to vote yet

•Radio and music can help increase registration and voter participation

•YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote) provides state-by-state registration information and deadlines, simplified online registration, sample copy for radio liners and artist messages, and social media

Music and Radio can play a vital role in this by helping increase voter registration and turnout. To that end, ALL ACCESS and ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote), a campaign to increase voter engagement driven by radio and the music industry.

YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote) will provide information radio stations can use to drive voter participation, registration information, ideas for radio liners, and a link at which radio listeners in 39 states and the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA can register online. Stations in the remaining eleven states will receive information on all methods of registration for their state. Artists will be provided scripts for liners and copy points for their social media.

ALAN BURNS said, “Increasing participation is especially important with younger audiences which radio reaches so well. Millennials and GenZ’ers are now 50% of the electorate, and 15 to 18 million young people are newly eligible to vote in their first presidential election in November. These first-time voters make up almost one-third of all 18- to 29-year-olds eligible to vote in the fall.”

ALL ACCESS publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “Music radio and music artists can play a vital role in increasing voter turnout – that is, participation in running our democracy – by helping listeners register to vote. Most young people have some unexpected time on their hands right now, so it’s a perfect time to get them registered.”

BURNS and DENVER both noted that YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote) will be soliciting creative ideas for boosting engagement from both radio stations and music labels. For questions or suggestions email either jdenver@allaccess.com or alan@burnsradio.com. ALL ACCESS will highlight great suggestions from music and radio.

Music is a vital part of people’s lives, and voting information is essential to our country. Radio and artists can bring both to millions of AMERICANS.

Go to YOUGOTTA.VOTE (YouGotta-dot-Vote), now.

