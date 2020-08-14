Michael Taylor

CORE RADIO GROUP has tapped MICHAEL TAYLOR for GM/Sales Mgr. for Urban WGIV-A (103.3 W277CB/100.5 W263CY)/CHARLOTTE.

CORE CEO/Pres. STEVE HEGWOOD said, "I am extremely pleased to have MICHAEL TAYLOR lead our CHARLOTTE team to victory. He brings the experience, relationships, and successful proven track record to our company."

TAYLOR added, "I have been watching and paying attention to the growth of CORE RADIO GROUP and the STREETZ brand for many years. I am extremely impressed with their growth, perseverance, and success.

"STEVE HEGWOOD is focused and determined, and I am honored to join his team as General Manager/General Sales Manager of STREETZ 103.3/100.5 in CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA."

His resume includes Dir/Sales/General Sales Mgr. for URBAN ONE's CHARLOTTE cluster WOSF, WPZS, and WQNC. In addition, TAYLOR formerly held positions as Account Mgr. for WPHI/PHILADELPHIA, WPEG/CHARLOTTE, NC, WZZU/RALEIGH, NC, and WQOK/RALEIGH, NC.

