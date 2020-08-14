Entries Open

VOICETRACKER HUB has opened entries fot its annual Voice Tracker of the Year award. The award, open to entrants from around the world who have voice tracked within the last 12 months, comes with a $500 prize; CANADA-based MELANIE MARTIN took top honors last year.

Consultant/Author DAVID LLOYD, who voice tracks for U.K, online and DAB Easy Listening station SERENADE RADIO, said, â“There’s now a new key skill in radio: mastering voice tracking. There’s doing it -- and there’s doing it well. Those who proudly boast about not being able to VT shows puzzle me. Let’s instead admire and respect those who excel.”

MARTIN, who will be on the judging panel for this year's edition, said, â"Winning this award last year meant the world to me, especially given I had completely shifted focus in my career towards voice tracking!"â.

Enter for free via âvoicetrackerhub.com/awardâ. Entries will be accepted until the end of SEPTEMBER.

