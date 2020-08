Steve Richards

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ALBANY, NY OM STEVE RICHARDS has exited after six years. RICHARDS also served as Brand Manager for Alternative WQSH (ALT 103.5), AC WPBZ (103.9 THE BREEZE) and Classic Rock WQBK (Q105.7).

RICHARDS is on the hunt for his next opportunity and can be reached at (901) 481-2669 or sval622@sbcglobal.net.

