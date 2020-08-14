Brooke & Jeffrey

The syndicated BROOKE & JEFFREY show adds BELL MEDIA CFMG (104.9 VIRGIN RADIO)/EDMONTON, airing weekdays from 6–10a. beginning MONDAY, AUG. 17th.

“We’re thrilled to be able to tell our EDMONTON listeners that we’re part of the 104.9 VIRGIN RADIO family!,” said host BROOKE FOX. “ROB VAVREK has already laid the groundwork for an amazing launch, and the professionalism from the entire team has really set us up for success. We can’t wait to bring the fun and funny to EDMONTON’s mornings.”

