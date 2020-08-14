Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) will host its 28th Annual TIN PAN SOUTH Songwriters Festival as a free, virtual event TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th through SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th. The event will feature pre-recorded performances from songwriters across the UNITED STATES and beyond that will premiere simultaneously each evening to give fans a festival feel. Each night will highlight a different region.

“Although the team behind TIN PAN SOUTH will miss holding the festival in our beloved partner venues in NASHVILLE this year, we are taking this opportunity to embrace and welcome songwriters from all around the nation – many of whom may not have had the ability to participate in the in-person event – and are taking on a regional approach in order to highlight songwriters from all across the country,” said festival Director JENNIFER TURNBOW.

Find information about performers and where to stream the festival here.

« see more Net News