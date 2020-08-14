More Podcast Content

ESPN RADIO has outlined the details of how "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" will expand its podcast content with the broadcast version losing an hour on MONDAY (8/14).

Starting with MONDAY's show, along with the existing "LOCAL HOUR" podcast featuring the "SHIPPING CONTAINER" (producers MIKE RYAN RUIZ, ROY BELLAMY, BILLY GIL, CHRIS COTE, and ANTHONY CATALYUD) and the two hours of the broadcast show (airing 10a-noon (ET) and available in podcast form as well), two additional podcast episodes will be posted daily, with LE BATARD and JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER recording a "digital-only" episode to be posted before each broadcast show and a "post-game show" with "more thoughts and ramblings." The show podcast ranks second in the Sports category in PODTRAC's rankings, with a unique monthly audience close to one million; the broadcast hours are simulcast on ESPNEWS.

“DAN and STUGOTZ already have a large digital-only audience, and we wanted to better serve that audience with exclusive podcast content,” said ESPN AUDIO VP/Digital Marketing and Strategy TOM RICKS. “They are a unique show on sports radio and now their podcast listeners will get more unique podcast content each day.”

