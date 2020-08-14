Jeff

MATTY JEFF has been promoted from Brand Manager of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s Country WGNA/ALBANY to Dir./Content for the cluster, which also includes Classic Rock WQBK (Q105.7), Alternative WQSH (ALT 103.5), AC WPBZ (103.9 THE BREEZE), Hip Hop WQBK-FM/HD2 (HOT 99.1) and Sports WTMM (THE TEAM)The Team). He succeeds STEVE RICHARDS, who departed this week (NET NEWS 8/14).

“MATTY has programmed WGNA to be a consistent local ratings and online leader and by far the #1 Country station in the Capital Region,” said TOWNSQUARE ALBANY Market Pres. KEVIN RICH. “Having him as my partner in the Director of Content Role will make our locally-programmed stations even stronger.”

JEFF who has been WGNA’s Brand Manager since 2015, said, “We have such an amazing local team here and I’m thrilled to expand my role. I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow with TOWNSQUARE. Huge thanks to KEVIN RICH, [RVP Operations] MATT KIGER, and [SVP/Programming] KURT JOHNSON for their constant support.”

Prior to joining TOWNSQUARE, JEFF worked at WPOR/WYNZ/PORTLAND, ME; WNHW/CONCORD, NH; and WNNJ/NEWTON NJ.

One of his first objectives is finding a brand manager WQBK. See the job posting here and send materials (and congratulations!) to JEFF here.

