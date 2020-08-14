Schedule Change

ENTERCOM Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET) and WQAM-A (560 THE JOE)/MIAMI afternoon hosts MARC HOCHMAN and CHANNING CROWDER, heard for four hours on THE TICKET and three hours on THE JOE, are picking up that extra hour on THE JOE as the station slightly adjusts its schedule to accomodate changes on ESPN RADIO's national schedule.

With the shrinking of MIAMI-based "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" to two hours 10a-noon (ET), THE JOE is picking up the new MIKE GREENBERG show "GREENY" for noon-2p but is taking back the 2-3p hour to add HOCHMAN and CROWDER's first hour to the simulcast, passing on ESPN's new MAX KELLERMAN show. The station had been airing ESPN's now-defunct "FIRST TAKE, YOUR TAKE WITH JASON FITZ" in the 1-3p (ET) slot.



“With the return of live sports, we aim to give sports fans of SOUTH FLORIDA a home for both national headlines and premier coverage of their favorite teams,” said SVP/Market Manager KERIANN WORLEY. “As he returns to radio, MIKE GREENBERG is a nationally recognized and trusted voice and we’re delighted to add his show to our already impressive lineup of weekday programming.”

