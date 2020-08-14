Scott Bennett

FISHNET SYNDICATION has added SCOTT BENNETT to its roster with a two-hour weekly Country music barter show, "The Dance Hall." BENNETT, the night host on GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN, has more than 25 years of experience as a DJ in the most popular dance halls in TEXAS, and plans to bring the best Country dance songs to listeners across the airwaves. The music will be largely from the ’80s and ’90s, but will dip back to the ‘70s and as far forward as the 2000s.

In addition to his time as a DJ, BENNETT also has experience doing voiceovers for radio and television stations and was part of the team that launched KOKE in 2012. He was part the station's morning show and, in 2014, launched "The Dance Hall" on KOKE. He has been the station's night jock since JANUARY.

"We at FISHNET SYNDICATION are proud to have SCOTTY join our team," said FISHNET SYNDICATION, DALLAS partner MIKE TYLER. "FISHNET SYNDICATION is having amazing growth and there will be no slowing down anytime soon. SCOTTY has seen exactly what the listeners like and what they do not, they either hit the dance floor or go back to their seats. There is nothing slow or boring about 'The Dance Hall.' It is fast-paced and will have you dancing in your seat."

"I am extremely excited that FISHNET SYNDICATION has decided to syndicate my show, 'The Dance Hall,'" said BENNETT. "MIKE TYLER and KENT JONES have a great reputation in the broadcast industry both on the air and with the NAB [NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS]. I am looking forward to working with the best in the business!"

« see more Net News