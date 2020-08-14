Kelley, left, and Hubbard (Photo: John Shearer)

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE has taken its music publishing in-house, joining the roster of its own TREE VIBEZ MUSIC (TVM). The duo’s BRIAN KELLEY and TYLER HUBBARD established TREE VIBEZ in 2015 (NET NEWS 4/30/15) with global publishing support from WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. Since then, the company has tallied 12 #1 hits and 48 singles. Its current writer roster also includes JORDAN SCHMIDT, COREY CROWDER, RAELYNN, CANAAN SMITH and BLAKE REDFERRIN.

In addition to numerous hits for FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KELLEY and HUBBARD have collectively or individually written songs that have been cut by JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, CHRIS LANE, DUSTIN LYNCH, JAKE OWEN, CHRIS TOMLIN and JIMMIE ALLEN with NOAH CYRUS.

“It’s a dream come true to call TVM our publishing home,” the duo told FORBES. “We’ve been extremely blessed to be able to build a company and a staff, alongside [GM] LESLIE DIPIERO that we feel confident will continue to help us grow as writers. We look forward to the next chapter of our songwriting journey with our TVM family.”

While signed to BMLG RECORDS, KELLEY and HUBBARD also have their own record label, ROUND HERE RECORDS, which celebrates its one year anniversary TOMORROW (8/15).

« see more Net News