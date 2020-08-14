Marks

THE MARKS GROUP Pres./CEO STEPHEN A. MARKS has been elected Chairman of the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS at the organization's virtual 2020 Annual Business Meeting on TUEDAY (8/11). MARKS' company owns five TV stations and 14 radio stations in MICHIGAN, MONTANA, NORTH DAKOTA, VIRGINIA and WISCONSIN.

Also elected to the MAB Board of Directors Executive Committee were HERITAGE BROADCASTING CADILLAC-TRAVERSE CITY VP/GM KEVIN DUNAWAY as Vice Chair/Chair-Elect; LIGGETT COMMUNICATIONS/PORT HURON GM SCOTT SHIGLEY as Secretary/Treasurer; and SCRIPPS ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV and MY NETWORK TV affiliate WMYD-TV (MY 20)/DETROIT VP/GM MIKE MURRI as an At-Large Director.

