Sympathies to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI on the loss of her father, who passed away unexpectedly YESTERDAY (8/13).

“Struggling to find much more to say but please keep our family in your prayers,” SIDOTI wrote on FACEBOOK. “He was the best dad and Papaw we could’ve asked for. We already miss him so much.”

