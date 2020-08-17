CoCo Budda

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends, and former co-workers of Rapper/MC/air personality RICARDO ROYAL aka “COCO BUDDA.” He was living in DALLAS and died on SATURDAY (8/15) of a reported heart attack.

BUDDA was the longtime imaging voice for SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS. During the 90s he was a part of the K-104 mixing “TIGHT AT NIGHT CREW.”

BUDDA was also an original member of the syndicated “THE DOUG BANKS MORNING” show along with DEDE McGUIRE.

McGUIRE, host of K-104’s “DEDE IN THE MORNING” posted this on her INSTAGRAM, “I was awakened this morning to the news that my friend and former co-worker COCO BUDDA has passed away. In addition to working at K104 and being the voice of the station for YEARS, COCO and I worked closely together on THE DOUG BANKS MORNING SHOW for six years.

"During those six years we became family. We used to travel together, I would attempt to braid his hair, he would call me, and we would stay on the phone talking for hours. He often gave me career & love advice and made me laugh until tears rolled down my face during those calls. I loved this dude! He told some of the wildest & greatest stories!

"The man had charisma & personality for days! He was kind, funny, complicated, real, and downright a good person w/ a good heart. I had some of the greatest times with him and have some of the greatest memories.

"I’m thankful I got to know the REAL him and will cherish our time together. It’s hard to believe and sooo hard for me to write and comprehend. Sadly, the tears today are flowing for another reason and I send love and prayers to his children & family. RIP COCO you will be missed. #cocobudda #radiofamily #legend.”

There is no word yet on funeral arrangements.

