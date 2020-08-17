Starts Today

TODAY (8/17) is the day for the relaunch of English-language Sports programming on XEPRS-A/SAN DIEGO as "THE MIGHTIER 1090." The format kicks off at 9a (PT) with RICH EISEN's syndicated show.

The ROSARITO-licensed station, owned by INTERAMERICANA DE RADIO, S.A. de C.V., aired a simulcast of sister Spanish Adult Hits KJAV/MCALLEN, TX since APRIL 2019 after evicting BROADCAST COMPANY OF THE AMERICAS, the longtime lessee which programmed the signal as Sports THE MIGHTY 1090. ARIZONA ad agency chief BILL HAGEN is leasing the signal for five years and began with a stunt loop offering clips from the station's history.

The lineup includes SPORTSGRID/FNTSY SPORTS RADIO NETWORK's "THE EARLY LINE" and "THE MORNING AFTER" in morning drive, the newly-revived syndicated RICH EISEN show 9a-noon (PT), SPORTSGRID's "COAST TO COAST WITH SCOTT FERRALL" 1-3p, market veteran and former MIGHTY 1090 host SCOTT KAPLAN 3-7p, SPORTSGRID/FNTSY's "FERRALL ON THE BENCH" 7-9p, the syndicated "INTO THE NIGHT WITH TONY BRUNO AND HARRY MAYES" 9p-midnight, and SPORTSGRID/FNTSY's GABE MORENCY and SCOTT WETZEL shows overnights.

The noon-1p hour remains listed as "open."

