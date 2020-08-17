Blades

SUPERADIO NETWORKS and CTC PRODUCTIONS has added CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KWIN/STOCKTON-MODESTO morning co-host NIKKI BLADES as co-host of SUPERADIO's weekend syndicated mixshow, THE BASSMENT, hosted by DJ E-ROCK, of iHEARTRADIO Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES. BLADES will continue as co-host of KWIN/STOCKTON's morning show with LUCAS.

DJ E-ROCK commented, "THE BASSMENT has always needed a woman’s touch and NIKKI brings great perspective and energy that will enable us to really win big across the country. Her charm, personality and knowledge of culture make this a complete home run!"

CTC PRODUCTIONS CEO, KEITH “ENVIUS” ELLIOT added, "Adding a superstar like NIKKI BLADES to THE BASSMENT is like adding KEVIN DURANT to the 73-win WARRIORS…a no brainer!"

DJ E-ROCK and NIKKI BLADES are represented by CTC PRODUCTIONS.

For affiliation information on THE BASSMENT, reach out to SUPERADIO at affiliaterelations@superadio.com or call (212) 714-1000.

