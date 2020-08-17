Joe Whelan (photo: Lindsey Parrish)

Songwriter JOE WHELAN has been signed to a co-publishing deal with MV2 ENTERTAINMENT and LITTLE LOUDER MUSIC. Both companies are based in NASHVILLE.

“LITTLE LOUDER is very excited to partner with MV2 on the signing of JOE WHELAN,” said LITTLE LOUDER's Offensive Coordinator ARTURO BUENAHORA. “As a small, boutique publishing house, it is paramount that we only sign writers or artists that we can make sure get the focus and attention they deserve. We think this deal could be a special opportunity for JOE and our respective companies.”

"JOE WHELAN is an incredibly talented young man at the beginning of an awesome career, and we are proud to partner with LITTLE LOUDER on this venture,” said MV2 GM TONY HARRELL. “Because of his diverse musical taste, great relationships and self-motivation, JOE will be an asset in any writing room.”

