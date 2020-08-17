Barrett (r) and Foehner (l)

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's GABBY BARRETT and husband CADE FOEHNER, who revealed they are expecting a baby girl in early 2021. The couple met as contestants on Season 16 of ABC-TV's "American Idol," and wed in OCTOBER 2019 (NET NEWS 10/7/19).

"We are very excited," BARRETT told PEOPLE.com. "The LORD has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it."

