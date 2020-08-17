New NSM

Another former WABC-A/NEW YORK employee has joined JONATHAN MASON's JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS, LLC, with LISA ANN BONK, most recently an AE for 14 years at WABC, joining the radio group as NSM. BONK was a Regional Manager at INTEREP and an AE at EASTMAN RADIO before her tenure at WABC; she will be based in NEW YORK, overseeing national sales for JAM's si stations and sister company JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES, LLC Gospel WJBR-HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.7)/PHILADELPHIA, and will report to JAM COO and former WABC GM STEVE BORNEMAN.

“I am happy to be reunited with LISA! LISA hired me many, many years ago at 77 WABC and I am looking forward to the contributions she will make at JAM,” said MASON. “LISA is one of the best sales leaders I’ve had the pleasure of working with and she’s and an all-around wonderful person!”

BONK added, “I am looking forward to joining JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS and to a new and exciting venture, with a very creative and professional team!"

