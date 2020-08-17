20 Years

FOX SPORTS RADIO is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

“What an amazing accomplishment -- 20 years!” said PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports Programming DON MARTIN. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of the FSR family for the entire run, both as an affiliate and on the management team.”

“The list of contributors to our success is long and very distinguished,” added MARTIN and VP/Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “From the team at FOX TV to PREMIERE NETWORKS and FOX SPORTS RADIO, your indelible marks on this product will live on forever and we thank you. What an incredible family. Here’s to the next 20 years!”

“20 years in, FOX SPORTS RADIO has never been better,” said FOX SPORTS CEO/Exec. Prod. ERIC SHANKS. “We are proud of the unique voices that deliver the Same Game, New Attitude every day to millions of sports fans around AMERICA.”

