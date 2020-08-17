ACM Extends 'Wine Down Wednesday'

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has extended its "ACM Wine Down WEDNESDAY" online performance series another four weeks. Originally launched in JULY (NET NEWS 7/6), the series will resume on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19th and run through WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th. The virtual "happy hour" event will feature wine provided by 1000 STORIES BOURBON BARREL-AGED WINE, artist performances, and conversations and stories highlighting rising female Country artists LINDSAY ELL, HAILEY WHITTERS, CASSADEE POPE and CAYLEE HAMMACK.

The first episode of the series will be live via ELL's FACEBOOK page, and will also be available to livestream via the ACM's and 1000 STORIES WINE's official FACEBOOK pages. Previous episodes of the "ACM Wine Down WEDNESDAY Series" featuring MADDIE & TAE, MACKENZIE PORTER and LAINEY WILSON are available to re-watch here.

See the full schedule of new performances below:

LINDSAY ELL- AUGUST 19th at 6p (CT)

HAILEY WHITTERS with special guest NICOLLE GALYON- AUGUST 26th at 6p (CT)

CASSADEE POPE- SEPTEMBER 2nd at 6p (CT)

CAYLEE HAMMACK- SEPTEMBER 9th at 6p (CT)

On behalf of each artist, 1000 STORIES WINE is making a $2,000 donation towards the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the Country music community who are currently on the waitlist for pandemic relief assistance.

« see more Net News