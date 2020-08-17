Usage Increases

FUTURI reports that usage data for its cloud-based technology showed sharp increases since the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic began.

Among the findings over the first four months of the pandemic compared to the previous four-month period, user sessions for FUTURI's TopicPulse show prep/social content system increased 61% and was tied to coronavirus topics; podcasting/on-demand platform POST saw a 27% usage increase; and FUTURI Streaming total listener hours increased 41%. FUTURI products designed to support distributed teams, including the TopLine sales intelligence platform, also saw double-digit growth.

“We work with thousands of broadcasters, and the creativity and ingenuity we’re seeing as teams more deeply embrace technology like ours is inspiring,” said CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “Sales and content leaders who adapt to new ways of working productively and reaching audiences and buyers with the right content at the right time will continue to thrive moving forward.”

