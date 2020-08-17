Diversity Resources

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF) has launched a website with information aimed at helping media companies and professionals develop and implement diversity initiatives. The Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Resource Center will offer listings of diversity associations and consultants as well as professional development courses.

“As our nation engages in ongoing discussions about diversity and inclusion, NABLF is committed to helping organizations realize workplaces that are welcoming to all voices, ” said NABLF Pres. and NAB Chief Diversity Officer MICHELLE DUKE. “By launching the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Resource Center, we can connect organizations with the expertise and experience they need to foster an open and inviting culture.”

« see more Net News