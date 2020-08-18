Eric, Randi & Esther In 'Big Sky Country'

Back in APRIL, when radio companies were downsizing staffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ERIC TYLER was let go from his afternoon show at ENTERCOM Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO.

TYLER and his wife RANDI, are avid travelers. Over the years, they have visited over 80 countries. Now, with extra time on their hands, and still with that desire to travel, the couple wasn't about to just sit around. They grabbed the bull by the horns - or in this case, grabbed the steering wheel, and hit the road.

Sitting tall in the driver's seat of "VELMA," a recently purchased Ram ProMaster van, and accompanied by their Aussiedoodle, "ESTHER," they set out on an exciting new journey.

The couple plans travel to each of the lower 48 states and take a picture with their puppy at each stop, documenting their travels. "We need to do this before she turns one, so we only have until the end of the year," TYLER told ALL ACCESS.

Follow along with the traveling trio here on INSTAGRAM or reach out and say 'hi' here.

