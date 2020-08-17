McTeigue

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to family and friends of GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer EDWARD "FELIX" MCTEIGUE, who died on FRIDAY, JULY 24th with his wife and mother by his side after complications from surgery. He was 48 years old.

MCTEIGUE is known for chart-topping hits including FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE'S "Anything Goes," as well as LORI MCKENNA'S "Wreck You."

“He had an extraordinary ability to harness magic in the room that no one else could see,” said MCKENNA.

"We always wrote great songs together,” said another longtime collaborator, CHRIS TOMPKINS. “The first time we met, we were instant friends. I’m so thankful for the good times we had and the beautiful songs.”

At the time of his death, MCTEIGUE was working singer-songwriter PATTY SMYTHE.

Survivors include his mother, wife ELIZABETH LYNCH, and two children. A GoFundMe account has been set up here to support his children and to create a scholarship fund to provide educational opportunities in music, for youths of all backgrounds.

