Steel, left, and Wheatley

RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Country WQMX/AKRON PD/afternoon host KEN STEEL and MD JODY SVOBODA WHEATLEY were laid off TODAY (8/17).

Both posted the news on FACEBOOK, with STEEL writing, “After nearly 30 years on the air at WQMX, and the last two years as Program Director, and coming off of our best ratings book in station history to boot .. I was informed this morning that WQMX and the RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP will no longer be needing my services. It has been my absolute pleasure to be a part of the AKRON airwaves for nearly three decades … A new chapter of my life begins now.”

WHEATLEY wrote, “Exactly two weeks ago I celebrated my 19th year working at WQMX, and it turns out that today is my last. Our company decided that I should be their first COVID casualty, along with my favorite co-worker, KEN STEEL. I guess if I wasn’t going to leave the company on my own terms, at least I left in the next best possible way … at the top with the best ratings WQMX has ever had, and next to the best boss and co-worker/friend that I’ve made along the way … So I guess it only makes sense that we exit this ride together, even though we both don’t deserve it. It’s definitely their loss … Not sure what’s next for me … but I guess I’m ready to find out.”

STEEL was promoted from APD to PD at the station in 2018 following the resignation of SUE WILSON (NET NEWS 8/2/18). He had been with WQMX since 1991, preceding its life as a Country outlet. He remained following WQMX's 1993 flip from AC to Country, moving to afternoons in 2000, and later rising to APD. Reach him here.

WHEATLEY joined the station in 2001 as a Promotions Assistant and quickly rose through the ranks. She was promoted to MD in 2011, shortly after her 10 year anniversary with the station. She can be reached here.

