Work-At-Home Report

NIELSEN is highlighting more data from the recently-released "Work From Home" edition of its Total Audience Report, tracking media habits as people work away from their offices during the pandemic (NET NEWS 8/13), this time focusing on radio's utility as an "old friend" keeping consumers company as they work alone.

The data, highlighted in a wirepost by the ratings firm, includes news that 75% of people listen to music while working from home at least once a week, with 40% reporting tuning in daily, which leads all media outlets; Four in 10 listeners to spoken word audio said they get their local news from current event podcasts and all-News or News-Talk radio stations, with 53% saying they listened to talk radio, radio news and podcasts weekly.

“Remote working has placed a newfound focus on our immediate surroundings,” said SVP/Audience Insights PETER KATSINGRIS. “Many Americans have turned to radio and podcasts, even during work hours, to help them stay informed and connected to their community. Brands may want to tailor their messages to better capture the attention of multi-tasking listeners, address consumers’ concerns around their community, and focus on building trust.

“The pandemic has brought shifts in media behavior and audio is no exception,” said KATSINGRIS. “But even post-pandemic, it’s likely that many companies will embrace a larger remote workforce. Meaning, that these behavior changes could be permanent. As a marketer, thinking about more audio-integrated stories might be a great way to connect with your audience.”

Read more from the study here.

« see more Net News