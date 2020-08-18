Max

CUMULUS Alternative WWWX (96.6 THE FOX)/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI ups PM Driver MAX to PD. MAX replaces DAYTON KANE as PD of THE FOX, who announced two months ago he would be exiting home to MILWAUKEE at the end of AUGUST (NET NEWS 6/17). As we reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 8/17), BRIAN DAVIS has taken over KANE's OM duties of the cluster.

MAX returned to THE FOX almost two years ago and later added music duties. Prior to returning to THE FOX, MAX was OM at CASE COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WLGE (FM 106.9 THE LODGE) and Classic Hits WQDC (REWIND 97.7)/STURGEON BAY, WI. MAX's first run at CUMULUS/APPLETON-OSHKOSH was from 2002-2009.

"I'm really excited to be working once again with the likes of TROY HANSON and JIM KURDZIEL in crafting the sound of THE FOX going forward," said MAX. "I could also not thank DAYTON enough for his leadership the last few years. I will be putting to use many of the things I learned from him for sure."

