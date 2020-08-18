Nguyen

BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS is launching a podcast with former CBS O&O KCBS-TV (CBS 2) and Independent KCAL-TV (KCAL 9)/LOS ANGELES news anchor LEYNA NGUYEN. "CONSENTING ADULTS" is a look at intimate relationships of people 40 and older. The show debuted with three episodes posting on MONDAY (8/17), including an interview with actor DAVID MARCIANO.

NGUYEN said, “Think what you may about people who live these alternative lifestyles, but they’ve cornered the market on two things painfully lacking in today’s society: honesty and communication. Their stories reveal a side of aging most don’t talk about -- the freedom to do more, the wisdom to be more, and the courage to want more.”

BENZTOWN's DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, "LEYNA is an impeccable journalist and has an uncanny ability to respectfully ask questions we’ve all wanted to know but are afraid to ask.”

MIKE MCVAY said, “LEYNA addresses a sensitive topic with a journalistic view. The topic is adult, but her approach is professional, appropriate and entertaining.”

