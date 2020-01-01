New Podcast

ESPN DEPORTES' latest podcast is a spinoff of the network's story-telling brand SC REPORTAJES.

The first season of "SC REPORTAGES PODCAST" includes a multi-episode look at the fatal fight between two players for Mexican soccer club NECAXA and another man outside a bar in AGUASCALIENTES in 2015, and will conclude with a multi-episode series on the murder of 23 people at an EL PASO WALMART on AUGUST 3, 2019, with a profile of a local girls' soccer club that was fundraising outside the store when the shooting began.

The show debuted MONDAY (8/17) and is hosted by TLATOANI CARRERA.

