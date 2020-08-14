LMA Ending?

ESPN RADIO will retake control of Sports KESN (ESPN DALLAS 103.3FM)/DALLAS on OCTOBER 7th as its LMA to CUMULUS MEDIA expires, reports BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA.

CUMULUS, owner of Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS, has operated ESPN 103.3 since 2013 and has two local shows, a midday show with JEAN-JACQUES TAYLOR and MATT MCCLEARIN and an afternoon show with STEVE DENNIS, in the lineup. The station is also the flagship for DALLAS MAVERICKS basketball.

