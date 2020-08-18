Focke

CHARLOTTE HORNETS radio voice JOHN FOCKE has apologized for posting a tweet that included the "N-word" MONDAY afternoon (8/17).

The CHARLOTTE OBSERVER reports that FOCKE posted a comment about the UTAH JAZZ-DENVER NUGGETS bubble playoff game that included the word in place of "NUGGETS" before he quickly deleted it.

His apology called the original post a "horrific error" and added, "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word."



