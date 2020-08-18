100 Episodes

The SENECA WOMEN PODCAST NETWORK and IHEARTRADIO, with sponsor PROCTER & GAMBLE, are launching “SENECA’S 100 WOMEN TO HEAR,” a 100-episode podcast celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote in AMERICA. The show launched TODAY with a profile of SOJOURNER TRUTH and will post new episodes daily TODAY through AUGUST 26th and then will post twice weekly.

Among the voices to be heard on the podcast will be former Secretary of State MADELEINE ALBRIGHT; MEGHAN, The DUCHESS OF SUSSEX; GRAMEEN AMERICA CEO ANDREA JUNG; soccer staT ABBY WAMBACH; author and speaker AUSTIN CHANNING BROWN; and many others. The podcast is co-hosted by SENECA WOMEN leaders KIM AZZARELLI. MELANNE VERVEER, and SHARON BOWEN.

“Women’s voices throughout history have often gone unheard. That is why we launched the SENECA WOMEN PODCAST NETWORK earlier this year and why we are thrilled today to announce this new ground-breaking series that will amplify the voices of 100 diverse women,” said AZZARELLI. “There has never been a more important time to hear women’s voices as we face multiple crises and have the opportunity to design a more inclusive future.”

“We’ve been thrilled by our partnership with SENECA WOMEN and the stories that we are able to tell together,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “The ratification of the 19th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were important moments in our history, and we knew that we had to honor them in a special way. ‘SENECA’S 100 WOMEN TO HEAR’ does a fantastic job sharing the accomplishments of these remarkable women and amplifying their voices for podcast audiences. Listeners from across the world will be able to draw from the experiences of these history makers.”

“Our world is shaped by the voices we listen to, the leaders we pay attention to and the ideas we choose to embrace,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer MARC PRITCHARD. “We’re proud to support ‘SENECA’S 100 WOMEN TO HEAR’ series which brings us powerful insights and inspiration from the diverse life experiences of 100 amazing women. It’s time to listen to more voices, especially the voices of women, to create a more equal, just and better world.”

