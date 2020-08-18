-
Report: Quinn Coleman, Capitol A&R Director, DJ And Son Of Debra Lee, Dies At 31
August 18, 2020 at 6:50 AM (PT)
CAPITOL A&R Dir. QUINN COLEMAN has passed away at 31. COLEMAN was also a DJ and son of former BET chief DEBRA LEE.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER reports, "Currently, COLEMAN’s cause of death remains unknown. For more than two years, COLEMAN served as Sr. Dir./A&R at CAPITOL RECORDS, based in LOS ANGELES, where he signed the group BRASSTRACKS, whose debut album is due this week for release."
