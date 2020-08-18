Anderson

NASHVILLE-based publishing, management and artist development company SMACK has added AMBER ANDERSON as Executive Asst. to CEO SHANE MCANALLY and Pres. MICHAEL BAUM.

ANDERSON comes to SMACK from 5BY5 AGENCY, where she worked with companies to solidify their messaging and branding. Congratulate her here.

"We are so excited to have AMBER on board the SMACK team," said MCANALLY. "We have seen her experience and enthusiasm working indirectly with her for years, so having her as part of the team officially is a perfect and natural fit!”

