USL Coverage

SIRIUSXM FC is airing a UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE Game of the Week under a new agreement running through the 2021 season. The deal covers USL League One and Championship matches and makes the channel the exclusive home of the two conferences' finals. Weekly match coverage actually started on JULY 12th.

”We are excited to carry the USL Game of the Week on our dedicated soccer channel, SIRIUSXM FC,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN. “The USL is an intense, passionate and growing league with terrific fan-bases in communities across the country, and we look forward to providing fans of the beautiful game with more live soccer and original talk programming as part of our new agreement with the USL.”

“Our new agreement with SIRIUSXM continues to advance the visibility of our league and our clubs in the American sporting landscape,” said USL EVP COURT JESKE. “The level of competition on the field in the Championship is at an all-time high, and we’re excited to bring all of the thrills both the Championship and League One have to offer to listeners across NORTH AMERICA for the next two years.”

