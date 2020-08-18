Joyce

DLA PIPER Trademark, Copyright and Media Group Associate ASHLEY JOYCE has joined the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ ASSOCIATION (NMPA) as SVP/Legal & Business Affairs.

NMPA Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE said, “We are excited to welcome ASHLEY who brings valuable copyright expertise from a broad range of experience over her impressive career. As NMPA remains focused on finding new income streams from emerging and established platforms and holding tech companies who utilize songwriters’ work accountable, we are thrilled to have someone who can see those cases and deals through. Music creators have never needed advocates more as so many tech companies seek to exploit their work, and we are thrilled to have ASHLEY on our team.”

NMPA EVP/General Counsel DANIELLE AGUIRRE added, “ASHLEY brings an important set of skills that will help safeguard songwriters and publishers’ copyrights and ensure the value of their work is protected. We are thrilled to add her perspective to our robust legal team and we are happy to have her knowledge on our side.”

