New Channels

Beginning TODAY (8/18), APPLE’s flagship global radio station, BEATS 1, will be renamed APPLE MUSIC 1. And there are two new stations, APPLE MUSIC HITS, playing songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY. Both stations are available in 165 countries.

APPLE MUSIC HITS will be presented by daily on-air hosts JAYDE DONOVAN, ESTELLE, LOWKEY, JENN MARINO, SABI, NICOLE SKY & NATALIE SKY, and GEORGE STROUMBOULOPOULOS (“HOUSE OF STROMBO”), along with special shows from ARI MELBER and others. It will also feature exclusive shows from artists like BACKSTREET BOYS, CIARA, MARK HOPPUS, HUEY LEWIS, ALANIS MORISSETTE, SNOOP DOGG, MEGHAN TRAINOR, SHANIA TWAIN, and many more.

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY’s roster includes on-air hosts KELLEIGH BANNEN, former WESTWOOD ONE nationally syndicated country morning host TY BENTLI, BREE WAGNER, ALECIA DAVIS, Whiskey Jam founder WARD GUENTHER, NADA and TIERA, plus weekly shows from ASHLEY EICHER and KELLY McCARTNEY. WAGNER, the former KAJA & KRPT/SAN ANTONIO APD/MD/air personality and KASE & KVET/AUSTIN APD/MD/air personality, is also APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's Music Coordinator. She is in the process of relocating to the NASHVILLE area.

Look for some new exclusive shows from artists like JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, BRELAND, LUKE BRYAN, LUKE COMBS, MORGAN EVANS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, PAT GREEN, WILLIE JONES, CHRISSY METZ, MIDLAND, RISSI PALMER, THE SHIRES, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and MORGAN WALLEN, alongside exclusive shows from producers and songwriters like DAVE COBB, JESSE FRASURE, and LUKE LAIRD, and NAsHVILLE journalist HUNTER KELLY.

APPLE noted, “Radio is part of the fabric of Country music culture, and APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY amplifies that experience for the modern fan. As Country music evolves and expands around the world, APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY aims to be the definitive place for every lane of an increasingly diverse genre."

APPLE MUSIC 1, will broadcast from studios in LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, NASHVILLE and LONDON as it continues to be helmed by presenters ZANE LOWE, EBRO DARDEN, BROOKE REESE, DOTTY, HANUMAN WELCH, MATT WILKINSON, NADESKA, REBECCA JUDD and TRAVIS MILLS.

It offers a lineup of show from artists such as ACTION BRONSON, BILLIE EILISH, ELTON JOHN, JOE KAY, LIL WAYNE, FRANK OCEAN, VINCE STAPLES and THE WEEKND, as well as new shows from AITCH, KERWIN FROST, HAIM, LADY GAGA, NILE RODGERS, TRAVIS SCOTT, YOUNG M.A, and many more.

